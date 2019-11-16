Tamil Nadu

Nilgiri Mountain Railway train services cancelled as boulder falls on track

A boulder falling on the train track caused the Nilgiri Mountain Railway service to be cancelled

A boulder falling on the train track caused the Nilgiri Mountain Railway service to be cancelled   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

This is the second time in four days the service has been cancelled; officials said the debris would be cleared by Sunday

The Salem Division of Southern Railway cancelled the services of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train on Saturday, following rains in Udhagamandalam and after a boulder fell on the railway track. According to railway officials, the boulder fell on the track between Adderly and Hillgrove.

This is the second time in four days that NMR train services have been cancelled. The service was previously cancelled on November 12 (Tuesday) when a boulder fell between Kallar and Adderly. “This boulder was removed on Wednesday and the train [NMR] was running smoothly for the last three days,” an official said.

On Saturday, the NMR train left Mettupalayam Junction at 7.10 a.m and was stopped at around 8 a.m. in Adderly. The official said the boulder and debris are expected to be cleared from the railway tracks by Sunday.

A release said that Train No. 56136/56137 Passenger trains between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam along with Train No 06171/06172 NMR Special trains between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam were cancelled.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Nilgiris
Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2019 3:41:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/nilgiri-mountain-railway-train-services-cancelled-as-boulder-falls-on-track/article29991793.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY