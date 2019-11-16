Nilgiri Mountain Railway train services cancelled as boulder falls on track

The Salem Division of Southern Railway cancelled the services of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train on Saturday, following rains in Udhagamandalam and after a boulder fell on the railway track. According to railway officials, the boulder fell on the track between Adderly and Hillgrove.

This is the second time in four days that NMR train services have been cancelled. The service was previously cancelled on November 12 (Tuesday) when a boulder fell between Kallar and Adderly. “This boulder was removed on Wednesday and the train [NMR] was running smoothly for the last three days,” an official said.

On Saturday, the NMR train left Mettupalayam Junction at 7.10 a.m and was stopped at around 8 a.m. in Adderly. The official said the boulder and debris are expected to be cleared from the railway tracks by Sunday.

A release said that Train No. 56136/56137 Passenger trains between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam along with Train No 06171/06172 NMR Special trains between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam were cancelled.