NIA picks up one more man in Easter blast case

The National Investigation Agency, which is probing the Indian link with the Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka, has picked up a youth from Kanniyakumari for interrogation.

Police sources said the NIA team picked up J. Imran Khan, 32, of Poonkuzhathanvilai under Kanniyakumari police station limits on Friday afternoon in connection with the Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 258 people, including 45 foreign nationals, in three churches and three star hotels in Sri Lanka.

“He was working with a lassi shop near Kanniyakumari railway station. The NIA team, after reportedly tracked him through his mobile phone communications, nabbed him in the afternoon,” the sources said. He is the first person to be nabbed from the southern districts by the NIA in connection with blasts that rocked Sri Lanka.

A week ago, a team from NIA had quizzed a youth in Madurai at his residence and checked his Facebook account and other notifications he had reportedly made.