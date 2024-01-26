GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NGOs can help government in early detection of non-communicable diseases, says Health Secretary

Tanker Foundation holds annual charity and awards function

January 26, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
State Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi with the awardees and dignitaries at the event on Thursday.

State Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi with the awardees and dignitaries at the event on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs), such as TANKER Foundation, can help the government in early detection of non-communicable diseases (NCD) and ensuring that patients take their medication regularly, said State Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

Speaking at 31st awards and charity function of TANKER Foundation on Thursday, Mr. Bedi said an estimated 1.4 crore people in the State could have hypertension. However, the State had only identified half as many as of now. Also, around 3%-4% of the 67 lakh diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam had refused medical treatment.

The State government ran 156 dialysis units, with 1,274 machines. Under the MTM, peritoneal dialysis was also offered, Mr. Singh said. The highest amount of reimbursement (₹1,172 crore) under the government scheme was for dialysis, Mr. Bedi said.

Pallav Gupta, a renal pathologist, from Sir Gangaram hospital, was honoured with the Young Investigator Award, which included ₹2 lakh, a citation, and a medal. Nephrologists Sanjeev Gulati from Delhi and Sharad Madanlal Sheth from Mumbai were honoured with lifetime achievement awards. The award comprised a gold medal, citation and ₹1 lakh.

Staff of the foundation were also felicitated. Shanthi Rajmohan, who is on peritoneal dialysis and runs an organisation to help persons with kidney disease, shared her experiences.

