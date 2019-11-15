Newly-created districts in Tamil Nadu get Superintendents of Police

Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been posted to the newly-created five districts in the State. Additional Chief Secretary Niranjan Mardi has issued an order effecting transfers of 16 officers -- Indian Police Service (IPS) and Tamilnadu Police Service (TPS) -- and announced their posts.

According to the order, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC), Triplicane G. Suguna Singh has been transferred and posted as SP of newly created Tenkasi district. SP ‘Q’ Branch CID G.Dharamarajan was made DC, Triplicane. DC, Headquarters Madurai city J. Mahesh has been posted as SP ‘Q’ Branch CID in Chennai.

Likewise, Dr. P. Vijayakumar, SP, Economic Offences Wing-II has been posted as SP, Tirupathur district. Commandant TSP, Madurai T. Jeyachandran has been posted as SP, Kallakurichi district. SP CB-CID Cyber Cell, Chennai, B. Shamoondeswari has been posted as SP, Kancheepuram district, while the present incumbent D. Kannan has been posted as SP of newly-created Chengalpattu. DC, Crime and Traffic, Tiruchi A. Myilvaganan has been brought to newly-created Ranipet district as its SP.

Additional SP, Crime against Women and Children (CWC), Tiruvallur M. Thillai Natarajan was promoted as SP and posted in the Economic Offences Wing. Additional SP, Karur M. Baskaran, on promotion as SP has been posted as DC, Headquarters, Madurai. Additional SP(CWC), Madurai, A. Ilango, on promotion has been posted as Commandant TSP in Madurai.

Additional SP S.V. Mahabarathi was promoted and posted as SP, Cyber Cell, CB-CID, Chennai. Additional SP, TN Police Academy was promoted and posted as DC, Crime and Traffic, Tiruchi.

SP, principal of Police Training College, S. Mani, has been posted as SP Enforcement, Chennai. The present incumbent SP Enforcement S. Radhakrishnan has been posted as DC, Security, Chennai while M. Sudharsan has been posted as the principal of Police Training College.