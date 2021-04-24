New variant affecting more youth: Minister

Vital symptoms include body pain, vomiting and diarrhoea: Vijayabaskar

The new variant in the second wave of COVID-19 is affecting more youngsters who are turning up at hospitals with lung involvement, making it challenging for the doctors to treat, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Friday.

Expressing serious concern that the youth were getting exposed to vulnerabilities and often ignoring classic symptoms, such as fatigue, body pain, vomiting and diarrhoea, he told The Hindu that early intervention was not only the key to expeditious recovery and saving lives but also prevented spreading of the virus to others with whom the person might have come in contact.

Dr. Vijayabaskar said the new variant was progressing rapidly among the youngsters and affecting their lungs. In the first wave, the virus progressed by showing various stages of illness like tiredness, fever, cough and throat infection. But now it was progressing much faster.

“I appeal to the public, particularly the youth, to rush to the nearest hospital if they have gastrointestinal disorder symptoms and get tested for COVID-19. The more they delay, the more the lungs may get affected. Doctors are saying that many youngsters are coming to hospitals with breathing difficulties, requiring oxygen support,” he said.

He appealed to the youngsters not to step out of their houses unless the situation warranted it. “Even if people have to go out due to inevitable reasons, they should ensure compliance with safety guidelines like wearing a mask, keeping physical distance and frequent washing of hands using sanitisers. You have to be 100% careful, not 99%... any silly negligence can be dangerous,” he said.