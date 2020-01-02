Tamil Nadu

New taluk offices inaugurated

Ranipet Collector, S. Divyadarshini, inaugurating the new taluk office in Sholingur on Thursday.

Two new taluks carved out of the existing Arakkonam, Nemili, Arcot and Walajah taluks were allocated new offices on Thursday.

The government order for the creation of the new taluks was issued on Tuesday.

Grand function

Ranipet Collector S. Divyadarshini, inaugurated the new offices on Thursday in the presence of AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP A. Mohammedjan.

MLAs S. Ravi (Arakkonam) and G. Sampath (Sholingur), District Revenue Officer S. Jayachandran, Sub-Collector K. Elambahavath and a host of citizens from the district were present at the event.

Sholingur is the taluk to be created from parts of Arakkonam, Nemili and Walajah taluks.

Kalavai is the new taluk formed from Arcot taluk.

