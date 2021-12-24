New rose variety named after M.S. Swaminathan

M.S. Viraraghavan, a leading horticulturist in the country based in Kodaikanal, has bred the variety

M.S. Viraraghavan, a leading horticulturist in the country based in Kodaikanal, has bred a new rose variety and named it “The M S Swaminanthan Rose”. This rose wearing a magenta purple is highly disease resistant, according to a release from the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, Chennai.

This variety of rose plant, which results from a series of crosses between “news” variety of rose and other purple roses, grows up to a height of 4 to 5 feet with a dark green granular surface, large leaves with regular thorns.

“Professor Swaminathan pioneered in bringing new approaches to the breeding of food crops which increased production and made India food self-sufficient,” the release said.

Jewel of Monkompu

Another new variety of rose has been named “Jewel of Monkompu”, which was bred by KSG Son, a nursery based in Bengaluru, and it is a sparkling pinkish floribunda rose.

“Floribunda rose is a hybrid of polyantha and tea roses. They bloom freely with excellent shape and colour and the shrubs are hardy. The shrub of flower grows vigorously with glossy leaves and is thornless,” the release said.

These two varieties were handed over by Narendra Dadlani, floriculture scientist and former director, horticulture, Government of India, New Delhi, to Mr. Swaminathan in Chennai. Mr. Dadlani also presented a copy of his book Indian Rose to the agriculture scientist.