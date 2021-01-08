New Ombudsman for Tamil Nadu local bodies sworn in

Retired IAS officer, M. Malik Feroze Khan was sworn in, and will hold the post for three years

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday administered the oath of office to retired IAS officer, M. Malik Feroze Khan, as Ombudsman for Tamil Nadu Local Bodies. Mr. Khan will hold the post for three years.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were present.

The Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Ombudsman Act, 2014 was enacted for the establishment of an Ombudsman for conducting an enquiry on the allegations against the elected members, officers and employees working in the local bodies under the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994 and Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, 1920 and other relevant Acts.