New dean appointed for optometry institute

Dr. Karpagam Damodaran, a senior consultant, cataract surgeon and uveitis specialist, has been appointed by Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital as the new dean of Dr. Agarwal's Institute of Optometry (DAIO).

The institute offers a wide range of courses, including UG and PG programmes, at its campus in the city.

The courses offered include a four-year B.Sc Optometry programme and a two-year M.Sc Optometry programme in association with Alagappa University and Prist University respectively.

Annual intake

The institute also offers fellowships in Clinical Optometry and conducts various certification courses, with an annual intake of about 100 students.

Sudha Bala, director, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, said, “Dr. Karpagam is planning to create campuses in more cities in India and establish its [institute’s] presence abroad, especially in Africa and Mauritius.”