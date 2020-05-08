New COVID case at Kuchipalayam

A person from Kuchipalayam tested positive for COVID-19 even as Mahe became COVID-free with the sole patient testing negative for the infection and getting discharged.

According to health officials, the patient had visited Koyambedu market recently and was being treated at the IGMCRI.

One of the two patients already at the IGMCRI was discharged and sent for home quarantine after the final tests returned negative.

Jipmer has five COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment.