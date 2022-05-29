M. Prathap and Simranjeet Singh Kahlon will hold the posts in Coimbatore and Madurai

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday posted M. Prathap and Simranjeet Singh Kahlon as the Commissioners of the Coimbatore and Madurai Municipal Corporations respectively, replacing K.P. Karthikeyan and Raja Gopal Sunkara. In a reshuffle of IAS officers, it appointed new Commissioners for six Municipal Corporations.

While Mr. Karthikeyan has been posted as Member-Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Sunkara is set to become the Executive Director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

According to a government order issued by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, R. Vaithinathan will take charge as the Commissioner of the Tiruchi Municipal Corporation and V. Sivakrishnamurthy will be the Commissioner of the Tirunelveli Municipal Corporation.

Anand Mohan and K. Tharpagaraj will be the Commissioners of the Nagercoil and Avadi Municipal Corporations respectively. B. Vishnu Chandran has been posted as the Joint Commissioner of Municipal Administration and Ranjeet Singh has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare.

M. Vijayalakshmi has been posted as Additional Secretary, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and C.A. Rishab has been posted as Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Tirunelveli. A. Sankar has been posted as Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies and S.P. Kaarthika has been posted as Additional Director, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.

While Asha Ajith is set to be appointed as the Executive Director of Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau (GUIDANCE), S. Balachander is to assume office as Additional Collector (Development) and Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Salem.

S. Saravanan will take over as Additional Collector (Development)/Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Madurai, and M. Aruna is set to be appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project. M. Thangavel is set to become Joint Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

Monika Rana will have the full additional charge of Managing Director, INDCOSERVE, Udhagamandalam, hitherto held additionally by senior officer Supriya Sahu. The government also directed K. Shanthi to be placed in full additional charge of Managing Director, SAGOSERVE, Salem, hitherto held additionally by C. Kathiravan.