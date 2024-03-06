New central co-operative bank for Namakkal

March 06, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Government, on March 6, issued an order for creation of a central co-operative bank for Namakkal district for the benefit of farmers and industrialists.

At present, the central co-operative bank functioning in Salem district has 45 branches in Salam and 39 branches in Namakkal and it was the desire of the people of Namakkal that they should have a separate co-operative bank as the district is a hub for poultry industry, lorry body building and castor oil production, said an official press release.