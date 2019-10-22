New attractions at Amirthi zoo

Sambar deer and a few pelicans are the recent arrivals at the Amirthi Zoological Park, which is situated about 25 kilometres from Vellore. The zoo is one of the major attractions for schoolchildren and educationists in Vellore and the adjoining Tiruvannamalai district. Even though the recently added attractions have made children happy, without carnivores, the zoo lacks the necessary attraction for visitors.

More visitors

At present, there are 60 spotted deer in the zoo. It also houses marsh crocodiles, peacocks, porcupine, cobra, python and, common krait. The zoo, on an average, receives at least 300 to 1,200 visitors a day. During weekends and on holidays during festival season, the number almost doubles. “We are also planning to get more water birds. The zoo houses a few pelicans. We want to get spoonbill and more water birds,” said a forest department official.

While interacting with visitors at the park, the official pointed out that if more carnivores and herbivores were added to the population it would attract more visitors. Space is not a constraint for the forest department as they have nearly 25 hectares of dense forest including a waterfall and stream inside the zoo area, the official added.

The lone Sambar deer in the zoo has increased its population to seven.

Amirthi Zoological Park is one of the prime tourist destinations in Vellore, which attracts thousands of tourists. The speciality of the zoo is that half of the jungle has been cleared to serve as a tourist spot, whereas the other half has been developed into a wildlife sanctuary. One can trek one the tourist side of the park to experience the beautiful view of the seasonal waterfall.

Meanwhile, forest department officials have been conducting several awareness programme for nearby residents cautioning them against bursting crackers with high decibel levels as these affects the animals.

The programmes are being held to create awareness not only for animals inside the zoo, but also for pet animals and cattle, which are affected by the sound and air pollution arising from bursting of crackers.