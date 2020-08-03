Nellai Collector hears people’s grievances online

After a gap of four months, grievances redressal meeting resumed in Tirunelveli on Monday with District Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish receiving petitions from the public online.

In the regular practice, the Collector, in the presence of senior officials from all government departments, would receive hard copies of the petitions from the aggrieved public directly and forward them to the department concerned for speedy action.

As this practice had to be stopped with the outbreak of COVID-19 since March, the public were asked to leave their petitions in the drop-box kept at the Collectorate.

As the pandemic and consequent lockdown have become unpredictable with the steady rise in cases everyday, Ms. Shilpa had dedicated two telephone numbers - 0462 – 2500611 for submitting petitions relating to rural and urban local bodies and 0462 – 2500191 for the petitions on grievances relating to revenue department.

Taking this procedure to the next level, she has asked the National Informatics Centre to create a platform for online submission of petitions by the public.

And the petitioners were asked to submit their grievances through District Collector’s Public Grievance Meeting through Videoconference in the first page of http://tirunelveli.nic.in either from their home or by visiting the nearby e-seva centers or the taluk offices with masks.

After successfully conducting the trials, the online grievances redressal meet took off on Monday with Ms. Shilpa receiving petitions from the public. Even as the Collector and other officials were sitting in the NIC’s videoconference hall, the petitioners were asked to present their grievances orally to the Collector one by one based on their petition registration seniority.

As the clarifications sought by the Collector or the officials were cleared satisfactorily by the petitioner, the grievances were immediately forwarded to the department concerned for further action.

“Online submission of petitions by the public will continue until the pandemic threat subsides completely,” Ms. Shilpa said.

HOW TO REGISTER…

1. Visit http://tirunelveli.nic.in.

2. Click ‘District Collector’s Public Grievance Meeting through Videoconference’ in the first page.

3. Go to ‘Petition Register’

HOW TO PARTICIPATE ON MONDAYS…

1. Visit http://tirunelveli.nic.in.

2. Click ‘District Collector’s Public Grievance Meeting through Videoconference’ in the first page.

3. Register your name and address to enter videoconference window.

4. Wait for your turn.

5. When your turn comes, you may crisply explain about your grievance to the Collector / the official concerned.