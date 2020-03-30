Neighbours can alert control room on home quarantine violations: Minister

Industries Minister M.C. Sampath on Monday called upon people to make use of the dedicated control room set up at the Collectorate and report on violations of home quarantine norms and other grievances during the lockdown period.

Chairing a review meeting at the Cuddalore Collectorate, he said that as many as 3,613 persons from the district who had returned from foreign countries were placed under home quarantine. Notices had been struck on the walls of their houses and the Health department staff were maintaining a close watch on their movements.

The administration has also made arrangements for home delivery of vegetables and groceries to people placed under home quarantine. If neighbours found that a person under home quarantine was wandering about openly, they should prevail upon them to stay at home failing which they could contact the control room at the Collectorate by calling the toll-free number 1077.

Mr. Sampath said that an 840-bedded isolation facility had been readied in the district for treating COVID-19 patients. He later inspected the isolation ward at the Cuddalore District Headquarters Hospital.