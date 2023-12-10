NDRF team, private hospital help woman from Madipakkam deliver baby during the floods

December 10, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

A National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) team and Kauvery Hospital helped a woman deliver her baby safely during the floods.

Karpagam Kannan, a resident of Kuberan Nagar, Madipakkam, was in the late stage of pregnancy and as floodwaters inundated her home, she began experiencing labour. The NDRF team rescued Ms. Karpagam in a boat and transported her to the nearest hospital in 45 minutes. The family then contacted Kauvery Hospital on Radial Road for an ambulance as Ms. Karpagam was consulting K. Thendral, clinical lead and senior consultant at Maa Kauvery.

Ms. Karpagam gave birth to a baby girl shortly afterwards. The couple attributed the safe delivery to the dedication of the NDRF team and volunteers. They thanked the hospital and staff for their timely support and care.