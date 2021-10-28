NDRF, Corpn. launch disaster response training sessions

New volunteers will be mobilised to cover vulnerable areas

The Greater Chennai Corporation and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have launched disaster preparedness work at vulnerable locations, based on the forecast of very heavy rain by the end of this month.

Corporation officials and the NDRF personnel conducted training sessions and drills for the youth in north Chennai areas, such as Tondiarpet, on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the NDRF team is expected to impart training to residents and students in central Chennai. The NDRF teams are planning to mobilise new volunteers for each of the streets in vulnerable areas.

The civic body is planning to get tele-handlers and evacuate people in multi-storey buildings during calamities and for removal of fallen trees.

The civic body will also develop the Nookambalayam drain to mitigate flooding.

Last year, the civic body compiled a list of 23 vulnerable locations. Officials said the number is expected to change this year. Residents in areas such as Kotturpuram are expected to get training in disaster response.

The Corporation has also made arrangements for evacuation of residents from low-lying areas along the Kosasthalaiyar, Adyar, Cooum and Buckingham Canal.

The volunteers, who get training from the NDRF, are expected to assist residents in vulnerable locations during any natural disaster.

School buildings and marriage halls have been readied to serve as shelters for residents in flood-prone locations.