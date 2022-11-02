NCW writes to DGP on Annamalai’s complaint over DMK functionary’s remarks

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, The National Commission for Women, has written to the Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu to investigate a complaint from BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai that DMK functionary Saidai Sadiq made derogatory remarks against women leaders of the BJP. The letter, shared by BJP Tamil Nadu’s official Twitter handle, sought to complete the investigation on time and submit an action taken report within seven days.