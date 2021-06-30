NCSC notice to IIT-M over hiring issue

The National Commission for the Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sent a notice to IIT-Madras based on a complaint by an activist that reservation policies were not followed during faculty recruitment conducted last year.

In the petition submitted to the NCSC’s office in Chennai, S. Karuppaiah, State general secretary, Dalit Liberation Movement - Tamil Nadu, alleged that the posts reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were not filled even though there were a number of applicants from these categories.

“Many SC, ST and OBC candidates had applied when applications were invited in 2018-19. However, when the recruitment happened in 2020, only a handful were called for interview arbitrarily,” he alleged.

He alleged that while only a handful of persons from SC, ST and OBC categories were recruited, around 85% of the recruited candidates belonged to other privileged castes, and were recruited under the general category.

Based on his complaint, the Chennai office of the NCSC asked IIT-Madras to furnish all related information for investigation.