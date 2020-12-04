Nationality does not matter for participation in Margazhi competition

But video should meet specified technical parameters

As many readers of The Hindu are aware by now, the last date for sending entries for The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition is December 12, 2020. Some readers emailed seeking clarifications on certain issues, and here are a few clarifications.

One person wanted to know if the competition was open to people from outside the country. Yes, nationality or place of residence does not matter if they are willing to compete and meet the eligibility criteria.

The video should also be of specified technical parameters to be accepted.

Another question pertained to the length of the videos. They need to be under 5 minutes. One person checked if performances would be at The Hindu office. The answer is no.

While last year performances were held at a studio at The Hindu office on Anna Salai, this year, in line with the precautions to be taken owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no live recordings at The Hindu’s studio. The videos are to be recorded and sent by the participants and they would be uploaded online.

A vidwan wanted to know if persons who had already performed in concerts could also send in their entries. Yes, they can if they satisfy the age and other criteria.

The competition is open to musicians of up to 40 years of age in three age categories and open to both Carnatic and Hindustani classical vocalists, instrumentalists and percussionists.

For details, go to https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/the-hindu-announces-margazhi-competition-for-young-indian-classical-musicians/article33231111.ece/amp/