National Centre for Ageing commissioned

February 26, 2024 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Chennai

The National Centre for Ageing was commissioned on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who presided over the event from the centre here, later told mediapersons that it was the first such centre in the country and would have 200 beds. Treatment in medical specialities such as cardiology, nephrology, gastroenterology, neurology and psychiatry besides rehabilitation activities will be available for geriatric population. Surgical procedures will also be offered.

The health department had created 276 new posts for the centre, he said. The facility built on 8.64 acres has allocated 40 beds for intensive care unit and another 20 beds are earmarked as pay ward. The cost of the pay ward has been fixed at ₹900, the Minister said.

The hospital will offer daily outpatient facility. A recreation room with indoor games such as carrom, pallanguzhi and chess boards have been made available. A library for inpatients has been provided, Mr. Subramnian said after distributing admission cards to a few beneficiaries. Essential drugs worth Rs.1 crore has been provided as part of inauguration.

The minister said the National Medical Commission had approved nursing colleges in the recently opened 11 medical colleges. However, admissions for nursing programmes will begin only after the infrastructure for the same is ready.