Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore celebrate Republic Day

January 26, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
G.V. Sampath, Founder Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals unfurled the national flag at the hospital premises in Vellore on Friday. 

G.V. Sampath, Founder Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals unfurled the national flag at the hospital premises in Vellore on Friday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Naruvi Hospitals has celebrated the 75th Republic Day at its premises on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) in Vellore on Friday.

According to a press release, G.V. Sampath, Founder Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals, unfurled the national flag. He said that the celebrations have brought all its citizens together beyond caste, language and religion. It was a tribute to the harmony, equality of the Tamil people, both in Tamil Nadu and the diaspora.

Hospital doctors, the management and para-medical staff took part in various activities that were organised as part of the celebrations.

Anitha Sampath, Vice Chairperson; Paul Henry, Executive Director; Aravindan Nair, Chief of Medical Services; Jacob Jose, Medical Superintendent; Venkatrangam, Chief Financial Officer, and Nithin Sampath, General Manager, were present, the release said.

