Naruvi Hospital holds meet on musculoskeletal pain
Naruvi Hospital’s Department of Pain Medicine organised a day-long conference on intervention for musculoskeletal pain. Over 50 doctors from various hospitals, including anaesthesiologists, PMR specialists, orthopaedicians and doctors from other specialities participated.
Chief guest Madhan Pandian, pain medicine expert from Puducherry Government Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute, released the conference souvenir.
Naruvi Hospital’s chairman G.V. Sampath inaugurated the conference. Paul Henry, hospital’s executive director in Vellore, and Saravanan, head of the Department of Anaesthesiology and conference organiser, spoke. Medical experts who participated in the conference exchanged views on various topics, including procedures to relieve pain in the elbow, wrist, ankle, shoulder using the post-ultrasound method.
