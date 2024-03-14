GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Namakkal will be upgraded as Municipal Corporation soon: Rajya Sabha MP

March 14, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Namakkal District Collector S. Uma and Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar distributed two wheelers to persons with disabilities on March 14, 2024

Namakkal District Collector S. Uma and Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar distributed two wheelers to persons with disabilities on March 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar on Thursday, March 14, 2024 said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would soon announce Namakkal Municipality as a Municipal Corporation

The Rajya Sabha member opened the renovated and developed Kosavampatti Lake for public view at a cost of ₹4 crore on Thursday.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Rajeshkumar said after DMK came to power, uncountable projects were announced for Namakkal, including the Namakkal bypass road to reduce traffic congestion at a cost of ₹194 crore, the district headquarters hospital at Rasipuram at ₹54 crore, roads for Bodhamalai at ₹140 crore and a new bus stand at Mudalaipatti at a cost of ₹20 crore.

For the areas attached to Namakkal Municipality, Under Ground Drainage (UGD) will be implemented at a cost of ₹313 crore.

Soon, the Chief Minister will announce Namakkal as a Municipal Corporation. While upgrading as a municipal corporation, there are many works to be done related to sanitation, considering the population. As part of that, Kovasampatti Lake was renovated, its bund was strengthened, and the lake was covered with fencing. The public is urged to utilize the walking path in the lake for walking and to maintain it through the walkers club, Mr. Rajeshkumar added.

Later, in a function held at Namakkal Collectorate, Mr. Rajeshkumar distributed 56 two-wheelers for persons with disabilities (PwDs) at a cost of ₹56.64 lakh. These vehicles will have two additional wheels for the benefit of PwDs. 

In these functions, District Collector S. Uma, MP A.K.P. Chinraj, local body representatives, and officials from the concerned departments participated.

Ends.

Related Topics

corporations

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.