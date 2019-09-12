Nalini seeks extension of parole till October 15

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict S. Nalini has filed yet another plea before the Madras High Court seeking extension of her ordinary leave by one more month.

She was released from prison on July 25 for a period of one month which was extended by one more month in August. Now she has sought for further extension till October 15.

Her latest petition has been listed before a Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and RMT. Teekaa Raman on Thursday.

In an affidavit, filed in support of the petition, the convict pointed out that the court had granted her one month’s ordinary leave to make arrangements for the marriage of her daughter who was residing in the United Kingdom.

Delay in arrival

Though the convict had been staying along with her mother at Sathuvachari in Vellore ever since she was granted leave and had been taking steps to make arrangements for the marriage, nothing fruitful could be achieved so far due to the delay in arrival of her mother-in-law from Sri Lanka due to visa related issues, she claimed.

Since her father-in-law was a cancer patient, the convict stated that her mother-in-law’s presence was essential to complete the arrangements.

Confident that the aged woman would get the visa shortly and arrive in India by the third week of September, the petitioner urged the court to extend her ordinary leave till October 15.

Though she had made a representation in this regard to the prison officials on September 4, it was rejected on September 5, the affidavit filed through her counsel M. Radhakrishnan and P. Pugalenthi read.