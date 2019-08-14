Nalini meets husband in prison to discuss daughter’s marriage

Life convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case Nalini Sriharan met her husband Murugan at the Vellore Central Prison on Tuesday. Nalini, who has spent 28 years in prison for her role in the assassination, came out of the jail on July 25 on a month’s parole to make arrangements for her daughter’s marriage.

This was the first meeting of the couple after Nalini was released from prison on parole.

She was taken to the Sathuvachari police station in the morning from the place she was staying at Rangapuram in Vellore for obtaining her signature. Later she was escorted into a waiting police vehicle and was taken straight to the Central Prison in Thorapadi, Vellore.

The couple had a discussion for about 45 minutes, according to prison department officials. She had applied for a meeting through her lawyer P. Pugazhendhi to discuss the marriage arrangements. “Ever since she was on parole, she was confined to her rented house in Rangapuram. She was allowed to stay with her mother and a maid in the house, which was guarded by the police, who kept a 24X7 vigil. Mr. Pugazhendhi and her brother’s family came to meet her during these days. They were allowed to stay with her till 6 p.m.,” police sources said.

Murugan and Nalini were sentenced to death by the Supreme Court, along with the other accused, in 1999. Ever since Nalini's sentence was commuted into life, she was lodged in women’s prison in Vellore.