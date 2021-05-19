Murugappa Group donates ₹6 crore to fight COVID-19

MD Arun Murugappan handed over the cheque to Stalin

The Murugappa Group donated ₹6 crore towards the State Disaster Response Fund on Tuesday.

The group’s managing director Arun Murugappan met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat to hand over the cheque.

A number of philanthropists visited Mr. Stalin and gave donations of ₹1 crore each. Among them were J. Sekar of JSR IDPL and A. Padmasingh Isaac, chairman, Aachi Group. Urbaser Sumeet, CREDAI, Pallavaa Group, Erode and L.S. Mills Limited also made contributions.

The office-bearers of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Private Omni Bus Operators’ Association met the Chief Minister and gave a sum of ₹1 crore.

KVB donation

The Karur Vysya Bank donated a sum of ₹1 crore. Its CEO and managing director B. Ramesh Babu handed over the cheque to Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji in Karur.

In a press release, the bank said it had donated nearly ₹3.3 crore in the form of ambulances, oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment, under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), initiative to the government.

The GreenKo group met Mr. Stalin at the Secretariat to give a letter stating that it would donate 100 oxygen concentrators.

The relief fund also received ₹60 lakh from Johnson Lifts Private Limited, and ₹50 lakh each from Life Spices India, Mohan Breweries and Distilleries, and Repco Home Finance.

Donations of ₹25 lakh each were received from the Rajasthan Association, Kumudam Publications and Jeevan Technologies India Private Limited. KM Engineering Enterprises donated ₹20 lakh.