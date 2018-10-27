MSU suspends professor onsexual harassment charge

more-in

P. Govindaraju, former Head of Department of Communications at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU), has been placed under suspension on charges of sexually harassing a research scholar working under his guidance.

The MSU syndicate committee which met in Tirunelveli on Friday approved the suspension of Mr. Govindaraju, 57, following an inquiry. The inquiry panel examined anonymous letters detailing the sexual harassment and compact discs containing lewd remarks and held him guilty. The issue would now be referred to the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

Vice-Chancellor K. Baskar had earlier asked the MSU’s women’s welfare committee to probe the matter. The committee examined Mr. Govindaraju but had not obtained his signature in the inquiry statement. Besides, it gave him three options which includes seeking transfer for the remaining period of his service or applying for voluntary retirement with retrospective effect from July or August to relieve him immediately with all retirement benefits.

However, the Vice-Chancellor, on getting the preliminary report decided to forward it to the ICC after placing him under suspension, which has now been approved by the syndicate committee.

Another complaint

Meanwhile, another student, who was allegedly sexually abused by an assistant professor of History Vinodh Vincent Rajesh, has forwarded a representation to the Vice-Chancellor to reopen her case in which Mr. Govindaraju was one of the ‘investigating officers’.

“He was shifted to Mano College for rural students. Opposing it, I approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court which restrained MSU from allowing the tainted faculty to work in the MSU and the case is still pending.” she said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Govindaraju gave a clean chit to Mr. Rajesh and he was re-inducted into the MSU’s Department of History, she added.

“As he had helped another predator, the case should be re-opened for an unbiased probe.” she said.