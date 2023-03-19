HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MP reviews Central schemes in Viluppuram district

A total of 29 Central schemes in the district were taken up for review during the meeting

March 19, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - Viluppuram

The Hindu Bureau
Viluppuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar. File

Viluppuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar. File | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Viluppuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar and Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan reviewed various Central schemes being implemented in the district at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held in Viluppuram on March 18.

A total of 29 Central schemes in the district were taken up for review during the meeting in which Collector C. Palani and officials participated.

The allocation of funds under each scheme, the ongoing works, and the progress made besides those that were completed were reviewed.

Mr. Ravikumar, who is the chairman of DISHA, directed the officials to explain the schemes to the people and ensure that the schemes reached the poorer sections.

Various schemes were being implemented under the State Government and using the Union Government funds. The officials should expedite the works and ensure timely completion of the project, he said.

Further, the officials were also instructed to monitor the timelines of the projects as well.

Related Topics

Puducherry / Tamil Nadu / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.