Movement of vehicles prohibited in Virudhunagar bazaar area

Virudhunagar Local Incident Commander has prohibited two-wheeler and four-wheeler movement in the Bazaar area in Virudhunagar town as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

R. Banugopan, the Local Incident Commander, said in an order that Virudhunagar taluk has recorded around 500 positive cases within the 13 days from July 8 to 21.

“Taking into consideration the safety of the public, plying of two-wheelers and four-wheelers are prohibited in the bazaar area with effect from July 21,” the order read.

The vehicles coming from Madurai Main Road and Pullalakottai Road will have to be parked on Desabandhu ground and KVS Middle School ground.

Vehicles will not be allowed beyond those parking lots into the bazaar area. People should walk through the bazaar area for buying groceries or vegetables, he said.

Even traders and employees of shops and commercial establishments will have to park their two-wheelers in Desabandhu ground or KVS Middle School. Four-wheelers can be parked in Old Bus stand in the town.

Traders will be allowed to operate heavy vehicles for loading and unloading of goods between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Mr. Banugopan said that all entries of the bazaar area would be barricaded by the police to prevent movement of vehicles.