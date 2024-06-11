Movement of drugs restricted to a large extent in T.N., but it is not sufficient, CM tells Collectors, top police officials

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday instructed District Collectors, Superintendents of Police and other officials to coordinate efficiently to eradicate the menace of illegal drugs in the State.

Chairing a meeting of District Collectors of 24 districts in the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin said: “The movement of illegal drugs in Tamil Nadu has been restricted to a large extent. However, it is not sufficient. The menace of illegal drugs is not only a law and order issue but a social issue.”

The Chief Minister called for better coordination of various other government agencies to curb the menace of illegal drugs. He instructed them to focus on areas prone to circulation of illegal drugs. It had to be eradicated completely, he underlined.

He instructed them to focus on the implementation of ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ scheme, which is to be rolled out soon. The next two years were quite significant for Tamil Nadu’s development and hence the welfare programmes had to be implemented efficiently, he said.

Maintaining the law and order, implementing social welfare programmes, creating necessary infrastructure and ensuring various government services to the people were essential for successful governance, he said.

He also instructed them to give priority to patta transfer pleas, among others. Mr. Stalin advised the Collectors to complete welfare programmes for 2024-25 soon, as the monsoon season may cause delay in their implementation.

District Collectors of Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur and Vellore districts took part in the meeting. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials also participated.