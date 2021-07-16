Motherson Automotive unit workers plan strike

They are demanding higher overtime pay, hospitalisation expenses

A section of workers at Motherson Automotive Technologies and Engineering plant in Sriperumbudur has decided to go on strike on August 3 in support of its demands.

In its letter to the management, Left Trade Union Centre (LTUC) demanded the management to pay overtime wages at the rate of twice the gross salary.

It urged the management to provide medical first aid facilities for all shifts and permanent jobs for trainees and contract workers.

The union urged the management to bear the full hospitalization cost of employees affected by COVID-19, among other demands. It alleged that the management had not come forward to fulfil the demands.