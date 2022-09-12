Tamil Nadu

Mother, two children found dead at home in Vriddhachalam

Three members of a family were found dead at their house at Ejaman Nagar in Vriddhachalam in the district on Monday. The deceased were identified as Shahira Banu, 40, wife of Kumar, 45 and their two children Megavarshini, 9 and Bharath, 12.

Shahira Banu allegedly murdered her two children, before taking her own life, police said.

The tragedy came to light when Kumar who runs a lathe workshop in Vriddhachalam found a room in the house locked from the inside. He knocked on the room but there was no response. He broke open the door and found the bodies. A case has been registered.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).


