More work to do and lessons to be learnt from Cyclone Michaung, says T.R.B. Rajaa

Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Unlimited summit, he assured the people that the government will own up to whatever was not done right

December 12, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
T.R.B. Rajaa

T.R.B. Rajaa | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions, and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa on Tuesday said the State government would be open to address any shortcomings in the handling of the recent floods triggered by Cyclone Michaung.

“We had the biggest deluge in 50 years, and we came out of it within a week. Central Chennai was dry the next day. T. Nagar and Teynampet were dry. In some parts of Chennai, yes there is more work to do and lessons to be learnt,” he said at the Tamil Nadu Unlimited summit, organised by The Hindu in association with Guidance Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Rajaa added, “This government, I can assure you will own up to whatever was not done right. We will look at it, we will study it, and we will make sure that this does not happen again. And this time, we have taken a lot of corrective measures. North and south Chennai, there is a lot of work to be done, and I can assure you that our Honourable Chief Minister will leave no stone unturned.”

