More technical books should be written in Tamil, says Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

It will make learning easier for students, says Finance Minister

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan released a book Thanikkai, written by R. Thirupathy Venkatasamy, Indian Audit and Accounts Service ( IAAS), on Friday.

R. Ambalavanan, IAAS, Principal Accountant General, Tamil Nadu, received the first copy. “Books like these are very important. The book explains with clarity about audit, how to do audit, what needs to be focussed on and other issue in Tamil. We need such books on all topics, and if various topics need to reach all students, having books only in English is not adequate. We need books with technical content in Tamil,” Mr. Thiaga Rajan said.

He said Tamil Nadu had a gross enrolment ratio of 52% in higher education, higher than any other State in the country. He said it was due to the efforts of all the governments of the State and the importance given to education.

He said there was no ecosystem at present to guide students on their career paths, especially first generation students.

“There is a need to have information across sectors, what opportunities they provide — what are the qualifications required, do they need an internship or special training and other such things. There is a need for the government to find solutions for this, and this applies for those with societal interest as well. Books like these are also important tools for that,” Mr. Thiaga Rajan said.

S. Rajani, Director General, Regional Training Institute, Chennai; M. Rajendran, former Vice-Chancellor, Tamil University; C. Nedunchezhian, IAAS; and Dr. Balamurugan, Indian Revenue Service, also spoke.