More farmers fancy millets

Amid the prevailing water scarcity, Tamil Nadu has seen more farmers who primarily cultivate paddy going in for millet cultivation this year. Since millets are rain-fed, they require relatively less water than paddy.

Water woes aside, the demand for millets as a healthy food option among fitness enthusiasts is a major reason being cited by farmers for opting to cultivate them.

An official said millets had been cultivated in an additional 46,000 hectares this year, when compared to last year.

Maize, sorghum, ragi, pearl millet and barnyard millet are among the varieties preferred by farmers. P. Ganapathi of Kalpaganur in Salem district said that since water supply had become a major issue, he chose millets. “No doubt, millets cannot replace paddy in terms of returns. But when there is no water, what is the harm in cultivating millets?” he asked. He has cultivated maize in two acres. When asked about the impact of the Fall armyworm, he said: “Maize has been affected, but the government recently announced a relief package. If the government increases the quantum of relief, it will further help farmers.”

“Millets can survive with the least amount of water and we don’t have to worry much about the crop. We hear there is a good market for millets in cities. We would like to use that opportunity,” said A.M. Sakthivel of Amaram village.

When asked whether the government will announce a special kuruvai package like in previous years, the official said that since the groundwater table was already low, a special package would only exacerbate the problem in the absence of rain.