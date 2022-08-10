More deputy general secretaries, headquarters secretary in AMMK
AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday named C. Shanmugavelu as the party's deputy general secretary. He also named Veerapandi S.K. Selvam as the party's headquarters secretary.
Senior party functionaries M. Rengasamy and G. Senthamizhan would continue as deputy general secretaries. S.V.S.P. Manickaraja would also continue to party's headquarters secretary, Mr. Dhinakaran said in a party release.
