Monsoon brings more water into dams

Since the south-west monsoon has intensified in the last few days, the flow of water into dams has increased significantly.

The flow of water into the Papanasam dam, which was at 949 cusecs two days ago, increased to 2,911 cusecs on Saturday. As a result, the water level in the dam increased by 3.8 feet in a day. Meanwhile, the outflow remained nearly the same at 305 cusecs.

The level in the Servalar dam, which was at 59.78 feet, rose to 75.86 feet. The level in the Manimuthar dam remained at 50.63 feet while its inflow did not change significantly.

The level in the Gadananathi dam increased by 10 feet to 35 feet, with an inflow of 273 cusecs. The water level in the Ramanathi dam increased by 6.25 feet to 50.25 feet.

The level in Karuppanathi, Gundar, Nambiar, Kodumudiyar dams stood at 24.61, 23.50, 10.13 and 17 feet respectively. The water level of the Adivanayanar dam rose by 5.5 feet and stood at 59 feet.

The Adavinainar dam received a maximum rainfall of 37 mm. The rainfall levels (in mm) at various places in Tirunelveli as of 8 a.m. on Saturday are as follows: Gundar dam - 21, Sivagiri - 12, Tenkasi - 7.3, Manimuthar - 5.60, Ambasamuthiram - 4.8, Papanasam - 4, Aykudi - 3.2, Servalar, Ramanathi dam and Shencottai - 3 each, Gadananathi dam - 2, Karuppanadi dam and Sankarankoil- 1 each.