Mohan Rajan gets lifetime achievement award
The award was in recognition of his contribution in treating curable blindness for the past 30 years
Mohan Rajan, chairman and managing director of Rajan Eye Care Hospital, was presented the lifetime achievement award in Bengaluru at the Rotary Conference on Community Ophthalmology, organised by the Rotary District 3190 (Bangalore) and the organising committee of the conference.
The award was to recognise his contribution in treating curable blindness for the past 30 years through Rajan Eye Care Hospital, the Chennai Vision Charitable Trust and Rotary Rajan Eye Bank.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.