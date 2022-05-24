Mohan Rajan gets lifetime achievement award

Special Correspondent May 24, 2022 18:58 IST

The award was in recognition of his contribution in treating curable blindness for the past 30 years

Mohan Rajan, chairman, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, receiving the award in Bengaluru recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mohan Rajan, chairman and managing director of Rajan Eye Care Hospital, was presented the lifetime achievement award in Bengaluru at the Rotary Conference on Community Ophthalmology, organised by the Rotary District 3190 (Bangalore) and the organising committee of the conference. The award was to recognise his contribution in treating curable blindness for the past 30 years through Rajan Eye Care Hospital, the Chennai Vision Charitable Trust and Rotary Rajan Eye Bank.



