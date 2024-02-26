Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects worth ₹17,300 crore in T.N. on Feb. 27, 28

February 26, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit southern Tamil Nadu on February 27 and 28, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects worth over ₹17,300 crore.

Mr. Modi, who will arrive in Madurai from Kerala on February 27 evening, will participate in ‘Creating the Future – Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs’. He will address Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) entrepreneurs in the automotive sector, an official release from the Press Information Bureau said.

He will also launch two major initiatives designed to support and uplift MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry. “The initiatives include the TVS Open Mobility Platform and the TVS Mobility-CII Centre of Excellence.”

At a public programme in Thoothukudi the following day, the Prime Minister will unveil the foundation stone for Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O. Chidambaranar Port. “This container terminal is a step towards transforming V.O.Chidambaranar Port into a trans-shipment hub for the east coast. He would also inaugurate other projects aimed at making the port the first Green Hydrogen Hub Port of the country.

Mr. Modi would launch India’s first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under Harit Nauka initiative, a pioneering step for embracing clean energy solutions and aligning with the nation’s net-zero commitments.

Mr. Modi would dedicate to the nation projects for doubling of Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line including the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Tirunelveli section and Melappalayam - Aralvaymoli section. “Developed at a cost of about ₹1,477 crore, the doubling project will help in reducing travel time for the trains heading towards Chennai from Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil & Tirunelveli.”

He would also dedicate four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at ₹4,586 crore. These projects aim to improve connectivity, reduce travel time, enhance socio-economic growth and facilitate pilgrimage visits in the region, it said.

These projects include the four-laning of the Jittandahalli-Dharmapuri section of NH-844, two-laning with paved shoulders of the Meensurutti-Chidambaram section of NH-81, four-laning of the Oddanchatram-Madathukulam section of NH-83, and two-laning with paved shoulders of the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83.