Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji has termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the father of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadre.

Talking to reporters at Maharajapuram near Srivilliputtur, he said, “Modi is our daddy. India’s daddy. We accept his leadership,” Mr. Bhalaji, who is also the party’s Virudhunagar district secretary said.

He was responding to a question as to how the AIADMK forged an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party when the late AIADMK leader, Jayalalithaa, had avoided aligning with the national party in the past. “Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) decision is different. But, in the absence of (such a great) personality, Modi is our daddy. India’s daddy,” he said.

When it was pointed out that Jayalalithaa had declared that “this lady (she) is better than Modi” in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Bhalaji said that Jayalalithaa had not pitted herself against Mr. Modi. “She only wanted to show the world that such a qualified leadership from Tamil Nadu was present. Otherwise, she had all respect for Mr. Modi, even in the days of (former Prime Minister), Atal Bihari Vajpayee. They were good friends,” the Minister said.

The Minister also sprang a surprise by describing the late president of arch rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, M. Karunanidhi, as a tall leader.

When his attention was drawn to the demand for naming Chennai Egmore Railway station after Karunanidhi, Mr. Bhalaji briefly traced the former Chief Minister’s history.

He carried the flags of Justice Party at the age of 16 years and joined the Dravidian movement. He worked under DMK founder Anna’s leadership. “He is one of the leaders who has shown the world that even an ordinary citizen can become a leader,” he said. AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran and Karunanidhi were lieutenants of DMK founder Anna.

Stating that his party did not want to comment on the demand, Mr. Bhalaji said that his party would not be bothered even if Chennai Egmore railway station was named after Karunanidhi.