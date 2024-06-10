Modi invited Ambani, Adani for swearing-in after accusing Rahul Gandhi of taking money from them: Selvaperunthagai

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - June 10, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
K. Selvaperunthagai

K. Selvaperunthagai

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Monday said the presence of India’s biggest industrialists, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, at the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi “exposes the lies” during his campaign in Karim Nagar that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had “taken money in tempos” from them.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai, during an interaction with journalists, pointed out, “Our leader Rahul Gandhi said the ED should investigate these charges. But, nothing happened afterwards. They were there during swearing in. This shows his duplicitous nature. A question arises over how someone, who has been a Prime Minister for 10 years, can speak like this.”

Mr. Selvaperunthagai said the TNCC would also hold its general body meeting following a clean sweep in Tamil Nadu for the INDIA bloc. “Our leaders and AICC in-charges will participate in the meeting,” he said.

According to him, the BJP can never match the vote share that the Congress secured in 1989.

In a controversial remark, he “congratulated” a CISF woman constable who recently allegedly slapped BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh Kangana Ranaut at the airport and hailed her as ‘Veera Mangai’ (brave woman).

Meanwhile, TNCC sources said Mr. Selvaperunthagai wanted to revamp party at the district level. It is believed that district leaders could be given some assurance that they would be rewarded with a seat in the 2026 Assembly election.

