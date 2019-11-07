Model poll for urban local body elections held in Krishnagiri

A model poll for the testing of control units for Urban Local Bodies was held in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties, here at the Block Development Office complex on Thursday. The elections for the urban local bodies envisions the use of EVMs, while the rural local bodies will go to polls with ballot papers.

Krishnagiri district is allocated 375 polling booths for the urban local body elections. This entails 900 control units and 2,631 ballot units. “With the announcement of direct elections for the Chairperson and Mayor, the Control Units envisioned are 750 units (375 x 2) plus 20% reserve units, which would be 900 Control Units,” said K. Murugan, Block Development Officer (Elections).

The model poll is held to test 5% of the control units, which in this case would be testing of 45 units. “But, we tested 50 Control units, with each unit containing 16 ballots and subjecting each unit to 63 rounds as it would be on the day of polling, and counting to approximately 1,000 votes,” Mr. Murugan said.

The first-level checking of control units that commenced on October 31, formally concluded with this model poll. The control units will now be sealed and put away in the strong room here at the BDO’s complex.