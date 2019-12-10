Mobile towers set up to improve coverage

To improve mobile phone coverage and services, the district administration and the temple authorities have roped in private operators to erect a few more micro base transmission stations (BTS) in various parts of the Tiruvannamalai town.

Two such towers were visible near Sandhaimedu, where a cattle shandy is being held. These towers are expected to clear network issues in the temple town, during the Karthigai Deepam festival, where thousands of devotees are expected to congregate.

A worker who was involved in the installation work said that steps would be taken to improve the coverage in Tiruvannamalai and its neighbourhood towns.