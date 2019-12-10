Tamil Nadu

Mobile towers set up to improve coverage

Installation to sort out network issues

To improve mobile phone coverage and services, the district administration and the temple authorities have roped in private operators to erect a few more micro base transmission stations (BTS) in various parts of the Tiruvannamalai town.

Two such towers were visible near Sandhaimedu, where a cattle shandy is being held. These towers are expected to clear network issues in the temple town, during the Karthigai Deepam festival, where thousands of devotees are expected to congregate.

A worker who was involved in the installation work said that steps would be taken to improve the coverage in Tiruvannamalai and its neighbourhood towns.

Dec 10, 2019

