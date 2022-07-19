MNM to launch campaign for implementation of Right To Services Act

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan urged MNM cadre to campaign for the Right to Services Act during a meeting with the party’s office-bearers recently. One of the party’s State secretaries Senthil Arumugam will oversee the campaign.

Mr. Haasan has been batting for the Right to Services Act for a while. In January, he urged the ruling DMK to enact the legislation on the last day of the first Assembly session of 2022.

He had said, “It would ensure services like obtaining ration cards, legal heir certificates and others within a specific time frame from the date of application and there is the possibility of penalty for deficiency of service.”

He argued that Tamil Nadu should be left behind the 20 other states that have enacted the Right to Services Act including Haryana, Bihar, Punjab among others.

Mr. Haasan also accepted donations from MNM cadre to the tune of around ₹10 lakh.