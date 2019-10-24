MNM makes new appointments

Makkal Needhi Maiam has released a list of new appointments to various posts as the party looks to strengthen its roots before kickstarting its campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections.

Party founder Kamal Haasan said that new faces had been inducted to provide the people of Tamil Nadu with a government that ‘exudes integrity and honesty’.

“The structure has been designed to facilitate each and every cadre to reach and communicate with each and every voter of Tamil Nadu,” he said. “There is a strong need to change the political dynamics of the State, ” he said.

Party spokesperson Murali Appas said the party would look to fill all vacancies before November 7 when it is scheduled to formally launch its campaign.

“We have announced a list of appointments made in the party for various positions. The rest of the vacancies will be filled before November. We have appointed State secretaries for media, social mdia and IT, data and research and party headquarters,” he said.

Entrepreneur C. K. Kumaravel and A. Sowrirajan have been appointed general secretary in charge in South and West and co-ordination respectively.

Meanwhile, party sources say that actor Kamal Haasan is set to unveil a statue of his father in Paramakudi on the eve of his birthday. Party sources said a grand event would be organised to commemorate Kamal’s 60 years in the film industry which is expected to be attended by pan-Indian personalities.