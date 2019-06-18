MLA hands over 1,952 petitions to Collector

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA from the Anaicut constituency, A.P. Nandakumar, handed over 1,952 petitions to the Collector during the gram sabha meeting conducted on February.

He told the Collector, S.A. Raman, of the issues that his constituency was facing and urged him to give priority.

Mr. Nandakumar said that some of the issues like financial assistance and requests for supportive equipment were dealt with by him.

However, issues such as patta, pension for aged and deprived and certificates can only be handled by the revenue and other departments and these petitions, were therefore handed over.

Mr. Raman, distributed identity cards under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme for the beneficiaries during the meeting on Monday.