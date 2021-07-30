‘Mix-up of babies’: DNA test proves father’s stand wrong

Baby with cleft palate, conjoined fingers given to SWD officials

A man, who had complained of a mix-up of just-born babies at the maternity ward of Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital on July 8, has refused to accept the baby girl even after a DNA test proved it to be his biological child.

The baby that had been under the care of the hospital was handed over to Social Welfare Department officials on Wednesday.

The father from Madurai district had complained that the hospital authorities had deliberately changed two babies born there on the morning of July 8.

He said that initially the family members were told that his wife had delivered a baby boy, but later informed that it was a baby girl.

Dean J. Sangumani, who had ruled out the possibility of such a mess, said that the hospital was ready to conduct a DNA paternity test on the baby and the parents.

After a formal complaint was lodged by the father with Virudhunagar East police station, the DNA test was done. The DNA report proved the stand of the father wrong and stated that he was the biological father of the female infant.

“We opened the report in front of the father, his lawyer and police officials and informed them of the outcome. However, the father was not convinced and was not ready to take the baby home,” Dr. Sangumani said.

The officials said that the female infant had physical deformities like cleft palate and conjoined fingers.

“The father left the hospital saying that he would consult the family members on the issue and come back. He was given counselling that the baby could be handed over to the Social Welfare Department officials if he had no intention of looking after it,” Inspector of Police S. Nirmala said.

The officials were yet to hear from the man who left the hospital two days back.