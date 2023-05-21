Ministers participate in G20 mega beach cleanup at Besant Nagar

May 21, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

The State government, along with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), organised a mega beach cleaning event at Besant Nagar on Sunday.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Environment and Climate Change Minister Siva V Meyyanathan participated in the cleanup drive along with senior officials including Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, and J. Radhakrishnan, Chennai Corporation Commissioner.

Several school and college students also participated in the event, which was part of a countrywide beach cleanup organised on the sidelines of the third G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting.

The delegates and participants took a pledge to protect beaches and keep them clean. As per a government release, the initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining clean and healthy beaches while promoting community involvement and collective action, coinciding with G20 meetings on the environment.

The event also showcased an art installation made with plastic retrieved from the Besant Nagar beach illustrating ocean pollution and threat to marine biodiversity.