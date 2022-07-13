Ministers inspect possible sites for relocating 1,500 families in Royapuram zone

TNUHDB may build apartments in these sites for the families facing eviction

Ministers P.K. Sekarbabu and T.M. Anbarasan and senior officials visiting the homeless families, residing in makeshift tenements, in Narayana Sarang Street on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ministers P.K. Sekarbabu and T.M. Anbarasan, along with senior officials, inspected three sites in Royapuram zone of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to assess the possibility of constructing houses there to relocate around 1,500 homeless families living in the zone.

These families have been residing for many years in places like St. Xavier Street and Narayana Sarang Street, which come under Royapuram zone of the GCC and the Harbour Assembly constituency.

A section of these families, particularly those in Stringer Street in Broadway, had sent petitions to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and TNUHDB at least since 2019, requesting for alternative housing by the government in nearby locations. In the past, TNUHDB was not favourable to their requests, citing lack of availability of houses.

The sites inspected by the ministers included a two-acre land available in a GCC godown at Thanneer Thotti Street near Wall Tax Road, five-acre land belonging to the Public Works Department in Seven Wells locality and another two-acre government land on Prakasam Street.

If feasible, officials said that TNUHDB will construct apartments in one or more of these sites to relocate the families. Officials said that apart from the choice of land, other details on the funding of the project and managing the beneficiaries’ component of the project cost will have to be worked out.

Mr. Anbarasan told the media after the inspection that further action would be taken after apprising Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, TNUHDB Managing Director M. Govinda Rao, and Chennai Collector S. Amirtha Jothi were present.